‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot About Dre’ Sends The Goons To Cancel His Christmas

Last week Angela was put six feet in the ground and her sister Paz made sure her secrets went with her. Meanwhile, Ghost learned that he can’t really trust anyone when Tommy popped up alive and well at his side chick’s funeral. To make matters worse, his soon to be ex-wife confirmed she knew his former business partner wasn’t dead. The episode closed out with Dre learning of Angela’s death which was the feds worst nightmare fearing he won’t testify against Alicia Jimenez.

Dre Has More Than Nine Lives

This week’s episode picks right up where last week’s left off. Jerry is getting ready to take Dre to testify against Alicia Jimenez. Before they can leave the house where they hiding Dre and his daughter, Jerry notices a shadowy figure creepy around the front door. As expected, Jimenez hitmen bust in the safehouse taking out the federal agents left and right leaving just Dre, his daughter and Jerry still alive.

With some quick thinking, Jerry manages to take out the remaining thugs but does get shot in the process. Dre seizes the moment to pick up a gun from one of the deceased agents and with no remorse kills a begging Jerry in front of his daughter. With everyone dead, Dre decides to take his daughter and run because he knows the Jimenez will hunt continue to hunt him and his daughter. He doesn’t get too far and is arrested by agents at the train station, and they bring him back into custody.

Saxe Is Under Some Serious Pressure

Saxe is having a hard time trying to prove that Ghost was the one who killed Angela Valdez. The death of Jerry Donovan doesn’t help either and only puts more pressure on him thanks to his new boss. Warner tells Saxe that now it’s his business to see to it that Dre testifies against Alicia Jimenez cause if she somehow walks, Saxe is in big trouble. He also has that illegal bug he gave to Proctor’s ex-wife out there hoping he can get some info from that as well.

Speaking of the bug, he hasn’t gotten that smoking gun he needs yet but almost does when Tommy stops by Proctor’s house. Before Tommy can say anything damaging to either him or Ghost, Proctor’s daughter comes back and takes the bookbag with the listening device attached to it upstairs. Saxe also has Dre in his custody now that Jerry is gone, so he plans to use him as well in his quest to get Ghost.

Team Tate Is Shaken Up

Rashad Tate has big dreams of becoming Governor of NYC and won’t stop at nothing to get there. We saw just how ruthless he is last week when he beat up his campaign manager. This week Tate is knocking boots with the same campaign manager’s girlfriend or wife, either or Councilman Tate is totally foul. While he is having sex with her, he gets a call from the DNC, and they inform him they are sending him a care package to help boost his growing campaign.

What Tate doesn’t know that the care package isn’t money, but it’s Ramona Garrity who walks in Tate’s campaign headquarters and fires half his staff. Her job is to “stress test” Tate’s operation on behalf of the DNC before they send any money his way. That also means she wants to know more information about his supporters, especially one James St. Patrick, who has been all over the news. The DNC really wants to win in New York and feel Ramona and her team can make that happen.

Now unfortunately for Tate, Ramona popping up might be useful for Ghost. He’s already fed up because nothing is happening with the Queens Child Project building and he is also running low on funds. Garrity seems to have an eye for Ghost, why does it always seem to be the powerful women on this show have a thing for ain’t sh*t men? Ghost can sense the lust, and he’s obviously feeding off it and is working Garrity, so much to the point, she wants to use him and his estranged wife to hammer home Tate’s message locally.

Ghost quickly tells Ramona that he and Tasha are heading towards divorce and her eyes light up a like a Christmas tree. Tate is stunned at the revelation, but he can’t go against Garrity. Now, this wouldn’t be Power if there was some sneaky mess going on right? Both Garrity and Tate meet up with Tasha to enlist her help despite Ghost telling them he wants to work alone. Knowing that they need her, Tasha uses the moment to get the daycare license and other things she needs to get her new “legitimate business” off and running.

Riq Is Learning The Drug Game Is Hard

Riq, aka Ghost 2.0, is the big man on campus now. He’s got some money rolling and a reliable team, but he’s running out of pills to push. He has one stash of pills his dead mentor, Kanan gave him stashed in his deceased sister’s room, but he knows it’s not enough. Riq is quickly learning the drug game isn’t easy but gets comfort from his newest recruit, aka Tasha 2.0.

The two have a heart-to-heart convo over a game of chess with Riq revealing a lot is going on in his life. Especially with his dad knowing he lied to him about knowing Tommy was alive. Riq also opens up about his sister’s death and how he feels alone after losing his twin. His new friend/associate assures him she is here for the troubled teen. Before the scene closes, Riq tells her that he has no more pills because his drug connect, Kanan is dead.

Will Jason’s Plan To Kidnap Alicia Jiminez Somehow Unite Ghost and Tommy?

Jason is really taking advantage of the beef between Ghost and Tommy. Last week he found a way to get money from the former friends and now this week he is using them to take out the competition. Jason hatches a plan to kidnap Alicia Jimenez from federal custody while on her way to trial. Instead of carrying out the scheme himself, he recruits Tommy and Ghost separately giving each of them an incentive if they successfully accomplish the goal.

While we really have no idea what Ghost planned to kidnap Alicia, it was Tommy and his goons surprisingly who had the best scheme to capture the drug lord. After Alicia takes a sip of a spiked glass of water that sends her to the bathroom, Tommy’s new ride-or-die chick, Keisha sends her boo the message that Jimenez is passed out in the bathroom. 2-Bit and Spank show up disguised as EMT workers and wheel here out on a stretcher and load her up into a stolen ambulance.

Ghost in his very lame disguise is watching all of it go down right before his eyes in disbelief. He immediately wraps up his attempt at kidnapping Alicia and hops in his escape vehicle. Before he can leave he sees Tommy, and they make eye contact with Egan acknowledging he outsmarted Ghost with a tip of his hat. When the drugged Alicia wakes up, she refuses to reveal her trafficking network, her decision to not talk earns her a bullet to the head. With her dead, Saxe no longer needs Dre and threatens to take his daughter away, but if he agrees to help him nail Ghost, Saxe will pull some favors him. Dre reluctantly agrees and even points out he saw Ghost at the courthouse, but Saxe doesn’t believe him. Looks like Dre has his work cut out for him once again.

Ghost, of course, is furious and runs to go talk to Proctor about his failed kidnapping attempt. While breaking the down the entire situation to his attorney tells him that Tommy stopped by asking for the same info. Ghost also reveals to Proctor that he is broke and needs money as soon as possible. Proctor tells his client to think slowly and asks him who can lend him money? With desperate times come desperate measures with Ghost reaching out to Simon Stern for help.

Knowing that both he and Tommy are getting played by Jason, Ghost decides to call his former “brother” and suggests they team-up one last time to take out the drug connect. Tommy, on the other hand, is not with that idea and tells Ghost the next time he sees him he’s going to cancel Christmas on that a**.

