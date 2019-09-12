AM Roundup: Q-Tip Announces Art Show, GameStop to Close up to 200 Stores, & More

Q-Tip Is Showcasing His Personal Art Collection.

This is not a drill. According to The Source, Q-Tip will be showcasing his personal art collection — which includes work from Harmony Korine, William Villalongo and Fab 5 Freddy — at auction house Bonhams New York.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to showcase and recognize some of the most talented artists that have inspired me personally and professionally,” Tip stated. “This would not have been possible were it not for Bonhams’ generosity and commitment in sharing my collection to the public. My hope is that this exhibition will encourage visitors to learn something new, be inspired, and discover the brilliance of some of these incredible emerging artists.”

You can catch the exhibit for $Free.99 from September 20 through October 4.

.@QtipTheAbstract is taking on the role of art curator with an upcoming exhibit at Bonhams NYC, featuring works in his personal collection by Nina Chanel Abney, Harmony Korine, Fab 5 Freddy and more: https://t.co/5nk6fOA7wM — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) September 12, 2019

GameStop Is Expected to Close up to 200 Stores by the End of This Year.

It’s the (almost) end of an era. CNBC reports that GameStop is looking to close up to 200 “underperforming” stores by the end of 2019. The chain made the announcement on Tuesday following lackluster second quarter earnings.

“Optimizing our store base for an increasingly digital world is essential for the future and increasing the profit productivity,” CEO George Sherman said during a call with analysts. He added that GameStop still has an “opportunity to do even better and expand profitability” by closing stores in some markets.

GameStop expects to close up to 200 "underperforming" stores worldwide by the end of the fiscal year. https://t.co/2vsDX5NrkZ pic.twitter.com/humcprCHyT — IGN (@IGN) September 11, 2019

Team USA Was Defeated by France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

France won 89-79 against Team USA during the FIBA Basketball World Cup — the first time Team USA has lost with players from the NBA on their team since 2006, notes The Source.

“We came here to win gold,” France’s Rudy Gobert, who had 21 points and 16 rebounds, said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. A lot of people counted us out, but we got the win.”

Team France will now be on its way to the semi-finals.

What a performance! Team France🏀won 89-79 against Team USA. A victorious moment for Team France! 🇫🇷 Off to the SEMI-FINALS at the FIBA Basketball World Cup! #TeamFranceBasket #AllezLesBleus 🏆#FIBAWC2019 pic.twitter.com/5KoiP8LyBY — French Embassy U.S. (@franceintheus) September 11, 2019

