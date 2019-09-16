Fourth Grade Tennessee Volunteer Fan Offered A Scholarship After Getting Bullied

A fourth-grade University of Tennessee fan from Florida decided to wear a self-made Volunteers shirt to school for college colors days, subsequently, he was bullied for wearing the shirt.

The boy’s teacher, Laura Snyder took to Facebook to detail how the kid was bullied for ultimately doing something that was very creative.

“Some girls at the lunch table next to his, who didn’t even participate in college colors day, had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt,” Snyder wrote on her Facebook post. “He was DEVASTATED.”

The kid took a piece of paper and drew the letters UT and in smaller letters putting “niversity” and “ennessee” with “of” place in the middle, and clipped it to his orange shirt.

Vol Nation, you united around a #FutureVol who created his own UT shirt. And now we are thrilled to offer him a spot in the Class of 2032 and a four-year scholarship.🍊🎓 https://t.co/TjviKrMtLF — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 12, 2019

University of Tennessee interim president Randy Boyd got wind of the facebook post and decided the school would professionally make the shirts, and sell them. All proceeds would go to Stomp Out Bullying nonprofit organization.

But that’s not it, the school decided to do one better. University of Tennessee has offered to cover the cost of the boy’s scholarship if he chooses to attend the school and meets all admission requirements.

I was touched to learn of a young Florida school student’s heart for the University of Tennessee, and I LOVED his imagination behind designing his own shirt. So many of us admire his love for UT and it’s awesome to see everyone step up to send him some UT gear!#EverywhereUT pic.twitter.com/83YqjzBxag — UT Interim President Randy Boyd (@UT_President) September 5, 2019

The kid was also sent a care package stock full of Volunteer gear for him to rep until it’s his time to make it to the Volunteer state.