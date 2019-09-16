New Sports Illustrated Report Details Second Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Antonio Brown

The curious case of Antonio Brown is far from over. With Brown signing his one-year deal with the Patriots, most people believed that would be the end of the circus. A new exclusive SI report details the All-Pro wide receivers long history of problematic behavior. It describes allegations of theft, unpaid debts, ridiculous conduct off the field, domestic abuse, and an untold story of sexual misconduct.

Brown’s brief time with Raiders was filled with nothing but drama. It was so much that the team instead let the superstar wide receiver go than deal with the all of the distractions he was bringing. As predicted by many NFL fans and analysts, Bill Belichick couldn’t resist and signed him almost immediately. The legendary coach’s penchant for signing players other teams would consider toxic is no secret. With Brown buying into the “Patriot Way,” Belichick was sure to get the most out of AB and will secure another championship.

Welp, almost immediately Brown was slapped with a civil suit by a former trainer Britney Taylor. She claimed she was the victim of several incidences of sexual misconduct including a rape that took place back in 2018 at his residence. The publication did some digging and found another incident had taken place involving an artist he “contracted” to paint a mural in his home. The damning report details how Brown at one point stood behind her with only a hand towel covering his privates.

Per Sports Illustrated:

“He was flirty with me, but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” says the woman. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.” She took it as a clear sexual come-on. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she says. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

“The next day, Brown told the woman he was heading to Miami. She still believed she’d finish the mural, which her small but growing social media following anxiously awaited when Brown returned. But days turned into weeks with no contact from Brown. She’d brought another painting to his home, inspired by the concept of Dead Days—a term used in Cook County (Ill.) prisons to describe when prisoners spend more time incarcerated during pre-trial than their eventual sentences—and she hoped he’d share it on social media to raise awareness of the cause. That work was stranded in Brown’s house, she says, and it has not been returned. His various assistants, who had been warm to her for two days, no longer answered text messages. Brown paid her $2,000 for her days of work but otherwise “ghosted” her, she says.”

Neither Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, nor his lawyer, Darren Heitner, have answered any questions sent to them by Sports Illustrated. Brown is still under investigation from the league but was allowed to play in New England’s Sunday matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty