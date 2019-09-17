Why University of Virginia Coach Tony Bennett Led the Team to a Championship, Then Declined a Raise

T ony Bennett, head basketball coach of the University of Virginia’s Men’s basketball team, declined a raise to his salary while also extending his contract, according to reports.

Following his 2019 championship campaign, Bennett was offered more money along with an extension, but he denied. He said that he would prefer the money be used to pay his staff higher salaries and make improvements to the basketball program, along with other programs at UVA.

“My wife, Laurel and I are in a great spot, and in the past, I’ve had increases in my contract,” Bennett said. “We just feel a great peace about where we’re at, all that’s taken place, and how we feel about this athletic department and this community and this school. I love being at UVA. I have more than enough, and if there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much in men’s basketball, that’s my desire.”

Bennett’s extension now runs through 2025-26, and according to public records, Bennett is believed to have made over $4 million last year.

Bennett has been the UVA Men’s Basketball Coach since 2009, and has reached the NCAA tournament seven times in his career at UVA.