AM Roundup: Antonio Brown Accused of Farting in Doctor’s Face, Cokie Roberts Dies at 75, & More

Antonio Brown’s Former Doctor Says He Stills Owes Him $11K After Repeatedly Farting in His Face.

Dr. Victor Prisk is seeking coins after Antonio Brown repeatedly farted in his office during an appointment back in August 2018. According to Prisk, the football star owes him $11,000 in unpaid fees — assumingly unrelated to his gassiness.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk told Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.” In a video obtained by TMZ, Brown lightheartedly states, “I had a lot of fiber, bro.”

Regarding his unpaid fees, Prisk alludes to Brown not being a man of his word.

“He tells you he’s going to make it totally worth your while,” Prisk said, adding that he allegedly wanted to go into business with Prisk but “demurred” each time his agreed-upon $500 hourly rate was brought up. “He’s gonna invest in your business, invest in you. You’re part of my family. Call God and all that. But he doesn’t do that, and he doesn’t even pay the bill.”

Nothing to see here. Antonio Brown casually at the doctor letting farts rip like it's nothing. pic.twitter.com/Jo3mcmbgNX — Gundacker (@GundackerSports) September 16, 2019

Veteran Journalist Cokie Roberts Has Passed Away.

Cokie Roberts, veteran broadcast journalist known for her work with NPR and ABC News, has reportedly passed away. According to the New York Times, ABC News is stating that her cause of death was related to complications with breast cancer.

Former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement that Roberts was “a role model to young women at a time when the profession was still dominated by men; a constant over 40 years of a shifting media landscape and changing world, informing voters about the issues of our time and mentoring young journalists every step of the way.”

Will forever be grateful for the pearls of wisdom #CokieRoberts shared. Coming up this Wednesday morn @GMA as tributes continue to pour in after her passing…we'll celebrate the extraordinary life and trailblazing career of the pioneering journalist. pic.twitter.com/rXiZ9Srtda — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 18, 2019

Def Jam and Astralwerks Have Launched a Label Divisions in South East Asia.

Variety reports that Def Jam has joined forces with electronic record label Astralwerks to launch Def Jam South East Asia and Astralwerks Asia.

“Our goal is simple,” Adam Granite, UMG’s EVP of market development, said during the “All That Matters ’19” conference in Singapore. “To drive domestic growth in countries around the world through strategic investment, artist development, business innovation and most of all, great music. This investment involves building infrastructure, resources and hiring the best local employees, but first and foremost, it’s about identifying and developing the best artists from around the world and working with them to reach new fans locally and globally.”

“As the world’s leading music company, we are committed to accelerating the music ecosystem in all countries in which we operate.” – UMG’s EVP of Market Development Adam Granite on the new launch of @DefJam South East Asia and Astralwerks Asia. pic.twitter.com/zMJgXOtErc — UMG Careers (@UMGCareers) September 17, 2019

