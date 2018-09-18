Welcome To CasBar Season 2

The safe space for Black men to talk our ish is here— welcome to season 2 of CasBar.

In the first episode, Mike and the team chop it up with singer-songwriter Avery Wilson about the importance of CasBar giving celebs a chance to just come through, kick it, and chop it up about what they’ve got going on and hot topics WE care about.

Harlem’s own Jim Jones also swings by to talk about hustling and what it takes to be in the rap game for nearly two decades. You’ll also get a sneak peek at the team playing some games over a drink or two and sharing a few laughs.

The set is fire, but just wait until you see the new one.👀