A New Jack City Remake Is Reportedly in the Works

According to Deadline, New Jack City, the 1991 Warner Bros. film that saw commercial success, is the latest ’90s hit that is set to receive a reboot

There aren’t many details available on the reboot right now, but we know do know that Snowfall writer and director Malcolm M. Mays will be in charge of writing it.

The original New Jack City was star-studded, featuring Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, Flavor Flav, Judd Nelson, and Ice-T, to name a few.

The movie plot saw Wesley Snipe’s character, Nino Brown, as an up and coming drug kingpin. He turned a Harlem apartment complex into a crack house that was well-defended by armed men during the ’80s, which was the height of the crack epidemic. Ice-T’s character, a cop, goes undercover to bring down Nino Brown and his team.

There’s a whole lot more to it than that, but divulging anymore info would give away the too much — especially for a movie that is going to be remade soon.

During its original release in 1991, New Jack City made nearly $48 million off just an $8 million budget. At the moment, there are no directors attached to the reboot.

You can check out the trailer for the movie below.