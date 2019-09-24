Beyoncé Says Blue Ivy Carter Is a Cultural Icon & Should Have Her Name Trademarked

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have been fighting tooth and nail to trademark their first daughter’s name, Blue Ivy. They originally filed for the trademark in 2012, which is the year she was born. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied their request, as Blue Ivy was already the name of a Boston-based wedding and event planning company run by Veronica Morales. Hov and Bey didn’t stop there, though. They both believe their daughter is too much of a star not to have her name reserved what financial endeavors lie ahead.

The dispute, which has gone on for years, saw a new twist this summer when Veronica Morales filed a counter lawsuit against Beyoncé accusing them of fraud. The lawsuit stated that in the original filing, Beyoncé and Jay-Z claimed to use the name Blue Ivy for business, but recently have gone on record saying they just want to protect their daughter’s name.

In the original suit, Beyoncé accuses Morales’ company of “showing a pattern and practice of affirmatively attempting to connect its brand with Blue Ivy Carter to increase its exposure and drum up business.” Bey references radio interviews in which Morales mentioned her business receiving more attention following Blue’s birth. Morales even had a sale on Blue Ivy’s birthday.

Beyoncé also makes claims that Blue Ivy Events, Morales’ company, is irrelevant in comparison to her daughter and highlights it would be absurd to block her trademark — which is specifically for her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The document states that “consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.”

This case could possibly make Hov and Beyoncé look inconsiderate of the fact that this lady had her business well before the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, but knowing the way the “Bey Hive” is, they likely will turn the other cheek.