1970s Icon Pam Grier In Talks To Adapt 2010 Memoir Into New Project

The iconic actress may see her 2010 memoir, 'Foxy: My Life In Three Acts,' made into a movie.

Published on April 8, 2024

2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Legendary actress Pam Grier has linked up with Village Roadshow Pictures for a potential project that will bring her 2010 memoir to the screen.

Variety first reported the news. 

In Foxy: My Life In Three Acts, Grier detailed her time as one of the major actresses in the blaxploitation genre and as film’s first significant Black female action heroine. In the ’70s, she starred in movies like Coffy, Foxy Brown, Sheba Baby, Friday Foster and others, establishing her as both an independent Black woman and sexually viable star during a time when it was difficult for women to be either, much less both, onscreen.

In 1997, director Quentin Tarantino, a longtime fan, wrote and directed Jackie Brown, which helped resurrect Grier’s career, which slowed after the blacksploitation era. Since then, she’s starred in the TV shows Linc’s, The L Word, Bless This Mess, Smallville and This is Us, and in the movies Just Wright, Bones and Bad Grandmas.

In her memoir, Grier talked about dating ’70s stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Richard Pryor and comedian Freddie Prinze. In 1988, she was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer and given 18 months to live, something she also talked about in the book. But despite dating a host of famous men, Grier never married or had children but has no regrets.

Her relationship with Village Roadshow Pictures came about after she starred in the Tubi movie Cinnamon with Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore and Damon Wayans. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, earning two American Black Film Festival Awards.

Black Noir, under the helm of Village Roadshow Pictures, is a platform to release films that echo the blaxploitation era. Though the talks are happening, it’s early. So there are no announcements about casting or when the project will begin.

Watch more on Pam Grier below:

