AM Roundup: Snoop Dogg & DeSean Jackson Celebrate Nipsey Hussle in New Documentary, #ImpeachmentParty Trends on Twitter, & More

Snoop Dogg & DeSean Jackson Are Celebrating Nipsey Hussle.

The NFL Network has produced a new documentary celebrating the life of Nipsey Hussle. Featured in the film are Snoop Dogg and Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, who both talk about the legacy Nipsey left in Crenshaw.

“You wouldn’t understand the metrics of his mind, if you couldn’t understand what he was getting at,” Snoop said. “I look back at his legacy. He owned that whole corner, man. That corner was the corner [the police] used to throw him out of…That’s the full 360 mind state of a man who you thought was a gangbanger.”

Jackson, who was raised in Crenshaw, interviewed many of Hussle’s associates, including David Gross — the owner of affordable co-working space Vector 90, which Nipsey helped to start.

#ImpeachmentParty Is Trending on Twitter.

Following Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that there will be a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump, #ImpeachmentParty is now trending on Twitter.

“This week the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically,” Pelosi said on Tuesday. “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she continued. “Therefore, today I am announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

Celebrities and the general public alike are coming together to discuss everything from what they plan to wear to the type of dance moves they’ll be busting out. Needless to say, it’s a celebration.

We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing? pic.twitter.com/Svwqw3RWAh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 24, 2019

The #impeachmentparty dance moves pic.twitter.com/rLNUw8uK1M — B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) September 25, 2019

New Footage of Former Redskins QB Mark Rypien’s Domestic Violence Arrest Has Been Released.

A new Mark Rypien arrest video obtained from police and shared by TMZ shows his wife cough and choking after he reportedly hit her during an argument in their car.

“Rypien and his wife got into an argument in their car on a busy street in Spokane, Washington on June 30 when Rypien says things got physical,” TMZ explains.

“The 56-year-old — who won two championships with the Redskins in the late ’80s and early ’90s — claims his wife, Danielle Rypien, struck him in the head with a cell phone and poured water on him while he was driving. He also claims she covered his eyes while they were on the road and, when he got scared, he hit her.”

TMZ adds that Rypien was with misdemeanor domestic violence, but the charge was dismissed on Aug. 30 because he “acknowledged the event and is pursuing counseling,” according to court documents.

Mark Rypien Arrest Video Shows Wife Coughing & Choking After He Struck Her https://t.co/PPdk0KWDCe — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2019

