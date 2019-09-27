The Sneaker Game: Meet the Academic Research Assistant With A Heat-Filled Collection

CASSIUS and HipHopWired have interviewed everyone from industry insiders to fellow media folk who have a passion for sneakers– and now we’re introducing The Sneaker Game’s video series. We’re chopping it up with everyday people who just so happen to have a crazy collection and passion for kicks.

First up is Virggie Lowe. She’s an academic research assistant in the nuclear engineering department at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Our host Chris Williams gets a chance to peep her sneaker game, talk to her about her craziest kicks stories, and the pair that jumpstarted it all. Get introduced to Virggie up top and see her collection here.