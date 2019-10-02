Newly-Minted LA Clipper Paul George Has Been Getting Invaluable Advice From Jerry West

LA Clippers swingman Paul George is gone till November while he recovers from 2 shoulder injuries. He will miss training camp but expects to make a healthy return after healing from surgeries to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and his rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Analysts say that PG’s absence may cost the Clippers about 12-15 games. Out of their first 17 games, only 5 are on the road and 7 of the 20 teams they’ll play in the beginning of the season aren’t expected to even be playoff contenders. The Clippers’ coaching staff is confident that the team can get by until Paul George’s return. According to Heavy, he gave a brief update on his status.

“Not all the way there, still got a little bit of stuff. Range and stuff to work through, a little strength to work through. But I’m close, I’m happy where I’m at.”

Losing a star-like PG could weaken the morale of any team, but with so much depth and a star player like Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are poised to make it over this hump. When it’s all said and done they will make the playoffs, and the real work will begin.

George may be out, but time he’s getting to rest up is being spent hearing from the legend himself, Jerry West.

“I’ve been blessed to share a lot of great moments with legends, people in my corner — Larry Bird, Jerry West now,” George told the LA Times Tuesday. “Just cherish those moments and any little gem that they can share and give and pass off, you take it. You take it and you try to use it and you can see how it benefits and see how it meshes with your game.”