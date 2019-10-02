AM Roundup: Will Smith Releases Limited Edition Bel-Air Athletics Collection, Ava DuVernay to Direct DC Comics’ ‘DMZ’ Pilot, & More

Check Out Will Smith’s Limited Edition Bel-Air Athletics Collection.

Nostalgia, Ultra. Will Smith just released a limited edition Bel-Air Athletics collection. According to Complex, the unisex drop boasts 26 pieces that include a reversible, paisley-printed academy track jacket and a heat-reactive/UV-reactive t-shirts.

“The collection is rounded out by a batch of accessories, such as embroidered hats, a backboard phone ring, socks, and a gym bag,” Complex adds.

Ava DuVernay Is Directing the Pilot for DC Comics’ DMZ on HBO Max.

Ava DuVernay is teaming up with HBO Max to develop a series based on DC Comics’ DMZ. Set in an American civil war, DMZ “will follow a fierce female medic who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son,” The Hollywood Reporter explains. “As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords who now control the lawless island, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone there has lost: hope.”

Filming is slated to begin early next year.

Gucci Mane Is the New Face of Gucci’s SS2020 Campaign.

Gucci Mane is the new face of… Gucci! For their Spring/Summer 2020 Advertising Campaign, the powerhouse fashion brand tapped the rapper and author to model its new collection on a party-inspired set.

“Gucci is a party, and everyone is invited” could be the perfect slogan – suitably playful, liberated and libertarian, and also inclusive, hedonist and uninhibited – to epitomize Gucci’s spirit,” says ESSENCE of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s vision.

