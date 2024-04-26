STREAMED: Cash Cobain Taps Ice Spice For “Fisherrr (Remix),” PARTYNEXTDOOR Returns With “P4″& More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Cash Cobain f. Ice Spice & Bay Swag — “Fisherrr (Remix)”

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag earned an underground hit with their song “Fisherrr” earlier this year. Now Ice Spice, one of rap’s hottest names, gives the track another major stamp with her remix.

Cash’s opening lines remain intact. “Got an attitude but you bad as sh-t, so I ain’t mad at you,” Cobain sings on the track. “And you tatted too; What I gotta do to be having you? / I play the avenue / Top 5 Slizzy and a savage too / And your a-s fat, know you eat your rice and your cabbage too.”

Meanwhile, Ice responds to those lines by revamping them with her own twist. “Got an attitude but I’m feelin’ lit, so I ain’t mad at you / And I’m tatted too and it’s fatter too, I’m your baddest boo / So what you ’bout to do? / Top 1 batty and the jatty move / And my a-s fat ’cause I eat my oats and my vegetables.”

Ice Spice is currently working on her forthcoming album, Y2K, which she says will continue her streak of fun-based music.

“When I was working on [my 2023 EP], I was stressed out because I had no idea how the next song was going to come out,” she recently told the New York Times. “Each time, I was like, ‘How am I going to make another song that’s good?’ But then it happened, and then it happened again and again so, after that, I was like, ‘OK, making music is really fun.’ As long as I’m having fun, it’s going to sound fun — and I’m going to be happy with it.”

Normani f. Gunna — “1:59”

Normani has been mostly quiet for about two years. After releasing “Fair” in 2022, the singer went on a lengthy hiatus to craft what should be her debut album, DOPAMINE. This year, she announced the project and is now releasing the LP’s single, “1:59.”

Tommy Brown, also known as TB Hits, is behind the boards here. After working with everyone from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd to Justin Bieber and Victoria Monét, Brown delivers hypnotic production for this joint. “When can I get you alone, boy?” Normani sings on the track. “What you gon’ do with it?”

Gunna, who takes over during the song’s second verse, delivers some responses to Normani’s lyrics. “You gon’ like the things I do,” he sings. “Baby, let me heal the pain / This don’t feel like lust, I feel love in my veins.”

It’s been a long time coming, but Normani says she’s finally ready to provide the album fans have been clamoring for. “I’ve been so overwhelmed by the love and support you’ve been showing me,” she recently told fans on social media. “I can’t believe it’s finally happening and I get to share what I’ve put my literal all into. So much is coming.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR — P4

PartyNextDoor is back. Eight years after PartyNextDoor3 and four years after Partymobile, the OVO crooner returns to the game with PartyNextDoor 4, stylized as P4.

Previously released singles, “Her Old Friends,” “Real Woman” and “Resentment” all appear on this 14-track project. Producers Cardiak, Maneesh, Nonstop Da Hitman and OG Parker are among its producers.

PND says he’s glad to be releasing new music but not looking for the spotlight. “I’m just keeping the main ting the main ting,” Party recently told Billboard. “The only thing that’s important, that has changed my life, is dropping music. I’m not worried about the fame.”

He went on to speak about this LP as well: “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt…I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one].”

JT — “Okay”

JT’s solo career continues to take off. Last year, the City Cinderella released her “No Bars” single as part of City Girls but the song didn’t feature Yung Miami. This year, she released her “Sideways” anthem as the follow-up solo cut. Now, following a public spat with her group mate on social media, the Florida rapper unleashes a solo new banger, “Okay.”

Akachi and Shawn Ferrari produced this hard-hitting track. Meanwhile, JT shows love to her hometown with her bars. “Heat game on the wood, I’m watchin’ Jimmy Butler,” she raps. “Since I came home, I’ve been killing every summer / Real boss b-tch and I started as a runner.”

JT has been throwing events around the country to promote the new single and her forthcoming project. She’s been rocking City Cinderella Coming Soon T-shirts, indicating that could be the name of her solo debut offering. Up next, the rising soloist says the “Okay” music video is scheduled to drop soon.