The Cassius team returns with more recommendations Black Watch, our recurring list of shows on streamers that won’t have you wishing you could get that time back after you watch the finale. Oh yeah, and people of color must be included because, it’s 2024.

Before we get hit with a gang of programs to watching during the summer months, he’re are some current goodies that caught our attention. Feel free to let us know what you’re checking for, too, in the comments.

Baby Reindeer – Netflix

Yeah, everything you’ve heard about Baby Reindeer is true. Based on a true story, a struggle comedian details how he was stalked by a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) who is clearly cray cray, but it only gets worse from there. Across seven episodes we’re in the front seat as Donny Dunn (actor Richard Gadd, whose autobiographical one-man play inspired this limited series) makes poor decision after poor decision. We included this in Black watch because (no spoilers) his ex-girlfriend and her mother are clearly the best of humanity. You’ll see. —Alvin aqua Blanco

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show – MAX

There have been many reality TV shows but none compare to the hyperrealism experience of the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.

Throughout the first four episodes, we see Carmichael explore his relationship with just about everyone—Tyler, The Creator, his best friend, and his parents, who still have trouble accepting he’s gay. It’s like being a fly on the wall of Carmichael trying to find himself in those close to him—in the most awkward, cringeworthy way possible. With one 30-minute episode dropping a week, head to MAX to check it out. — Bruce Goodwin II

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard – Peacock

We all need our guilty pleasures. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard made it a second season on Bravo (streaming on Peacock), and the crew of young, Black professionals—some, allegedly—are up to the usual reality show antics that include poor communication that leads to infighting, private beefs that must be addressed publicly in front of the cameras and suspect behavior they’ll surely live to regret. What’s not to like? The new season is about 5 episode deep, so far. —Alvin aqua Blanco