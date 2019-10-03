AM Roundup: ‘Dear White People’ Renewed for 4th & Final Season, Percy Harvin Talks Weed & Anxiety, & More

Dear White People Has Been Renewed for a Fourth & Final Season.

Variety reports that Dear White People has been renewed for its fourth and final season at Netflix. Show creator Justin Simien will return as co-showrunner, while Yvette Lee Bowser will also return as co-showrunner and executive producer. The final season will be 10 episodes long.

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix,” Simien stated. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Percy Harvin Gets Real About Weed & Anxiety.

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin appeared on an episode of Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories,” where he opened up about how he often smoked weed before his games to manage his anxiety disorder and migraine headaches.

“There’s not a game–there’s not a game I played that I wasn’t high,” Harvin shared. “And that’s what I kind of want the world to see today, is it’s not a stigma and people doing it and getting into a whole bunch of trouble. It’s just people that’s just living regular life that just got deficiencies or maybe just want to enjoy themselves. It’s a natural way to do so.”

He added that when he was first diagnosed with anxiety, he brushed it to the side until it became difficult to ignore.

“When I started noticing it was when I started speaking or going into different environments, particularly the press conference with the Seahawks,” he continued. “My shirt was sweating, they had to bring me water a couple of times during my press conference. … The only thing that really seemed to work is when I would smoke marijuana.”

R. Kelly Has Reportedly Been Denied Bail Again.

R. Kelly was denied bail during a status hearing that took place on Wednesday following a motion filed by his attorneys stating that he was suffering medical issues behind bars.

“The motion filed Monday in the Eastern District of New York asked to reconsider bail and noted that Kelly should be immediately released as he has no previous convictions and presents no flight risk or danger to the community,” NBC Chicago explains.

“The motion also cites previously undisclosed health issues including numbness in Kelly’s hand, anxiety and an untreated hernia that Kelly allegedly suffers from, claiming that Kelly is not ‘presently receiving adequate medical care.'”

Kelly’s next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 in New York, while his New York trial date is set for May 18, 2020.

