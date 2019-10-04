STREAMED: Travis Scott Finally Drops “Highest In The Room,” Summer Walker Unleashes Debut Album “Over It,” & More

Travis Scott — “Highest in the Room”

Travis Scott keeps riding high. A year after blasting out his Astroworld LP, La Flame unleashes a brand new single. In the midst of relationship rumors, the Texas MC rolls out “Highest in the Room.”

Produced by Oz and Nik D, the new track focuses on heights and flights. “She saw my eyes, she knows I’m gone / I’ve seen some things that you might fear,” he raps. “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon / That ain’t what she wanna hear.”

The song arrives in the middle of a rumored breakup between Scott and Kylie Jenner. The latter addressed those split talks on Twitter. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote, referencing the couple’s child. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Even aside from the aforementioned topics, it has been quite a year for Scott. After touring with Astroworld, La Flame released his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. Now, he is reportedly working on the follow up to Astroworld, but isn’t in any hurry to deliver a full album. “I’m in no rush frankly, but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album,” he told Beats 1, as per Rolling Stone. “I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”

Feast on “Highest in the Room” below.

Danny Brown — uknowhatimsayin¿

Danny Brown knows how to build anticipation. He has not released a new project since 2016’s critically lauded Atrocity Exhibition, leaving fans wondering when new music might arrive. Now, the eccentric Detroit rapper returns with his newest collection of songs, uknowhatimsayin¿.

The highly-anticipated album features Run the Jewels, JPEGMAFIA, and Obongjayar. Perhaps its biggest guest lies elsewhere however, as the album was executive produced by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip. Danny recently explained his decision to tap The Abstract for that role. “If I didn’t get help, with somebody to find a direction, I didn’t know what the fuck to do at that time,” he told Highsnobiety. “I knew I couldn’t make an album like [Atrocity Exhibition] again. This is the easiest one because you got someone like him you can put your trust into.”

The process reinvigorated Brown, according to another interview he did with Beats 1. “It’s like a restart — I feel like it’s a whole new start again. I just feel like I came full circle,” he explained. “Going back to the beginning, going back to the basics. Dope beats, dope rhymes, not thinking too hard about nothing — just whatever’s dope is dope. It ain’t about no crazy concept.”

Hit restart with uknowhatimsayin¿ below.

Gucci Mane feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “Big Booty”

Tina Snow meets East Atlanta Santa as Gucci Mane and Megan Thee Stallion join forces for a new collaboration. The Southern all-stars team up for the high-powered new single, “Big Booty.”

Meg keeps the “Hot Girl Summer” movement sizzling with her verse. “Big ol’ ass is heavy, shake that shit like jelly,” she raps. “Put me on your plate and slurp that shit up like spaghetti.” Guwop adds: “I got chips for days and I got whips for weeks / I bring out the fleet and it bring out the freaks.”

“Big Booty” is expected to appear on Gucci Mane’s forthcoming Woptober II LP, which is due Oct. 17. Beyond music, The Wopster recently surprised fans by appearing in the brand Gucci’s “Gucci Cruise 2020” campaign along with Sienna Miller and Iggy Pop. A photo from the campaign also doubles as Woptober II’s artwork.

Listen to “Big Booty” below.

Summer Walker — Over It

Summer’s not over. As the Fall season begins, Summer Walker unleashes her debut album, Over It. The 18-song effort packs a star-powered punch with hip-hop and R&B influences.

Drake notably makes an appearance on the “Girls Need Love” remix. Elsewhere, the LP features Bryson Tiller, Usher, 6LACK, PARTYNEXTDOOR, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Jhené Aiko. London On Da Track acts as the project’s executive producer.

Summer is calling this her debut album, but it follows last year’s Last Day of Summer project, which many fans celebrated for its relatability factor. “I really see how we all really be going through some of the same shit,” she told Billboard. “Like, I didn’t know my music was so relatable until after the project dropped.” Now, she continues with her new LP, which can be heard below.

Akon — El Negreeto

Akon has plenty of hits in his discography. They range from “Smack That” and “I Wanna Love You” to “The Sweet Escape” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).” Now, the hitmaker is off to show his range in a different way, by tackling the Latinx market with his newest album, El Negreeto.

In order to craft this new album, which was inspired by Latinx music, Akon went to the experts. In fact, he tapped some of the market’s biggest stars. Thus, Pitbull, Becky G, Anitta, and Farruko pop up on the offering. Akon says those features helped make this an authentic endeavor.

“Everyone on the album is a friend that I’ve either come up within the business, might have mentored, helped, or even collaborated with in the past,” Akon told MTV News. “I wanted to surround myself with legitimate Latinx artists who are successful. That made the music more authentic and made sure that they saw that I took the time and listened to the content of other artists.”

Hear Akon’s take on the Latinx wave below.