It’s Method Man who does a roll call on Enter The Wu-Tang, offering insight into his fellow Wu-Tang Clan members like Inspectah Deck “the dude who will sit back and watch you play yourself” or Ghostface Killah who was “on some now you see me, now you don’t.” Perfectly content bigging up his crew, nevertheless it was Meth who became its first breakout act, fast-tracking to rap and eventually Hollywood stardom. But from staircase to stage, and screens big and small—word to “The What”—Mr. Meth has rarely faltered in a career most would and should envy. And quiet as kept he’s cemented a legacy as a true Hip-Hop superstar. So who better for a cover as homage to Hip-Hop culture 50th? Also, the usual thirst over new Method Man pics from his “admirers” on these e-streets certainly can’t hurt, too.