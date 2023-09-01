Method Man
Fifty years of Hip-Hop means a legion of rappers and DJ’s have come and gone, leaving varying degrees of impact on the culture. But that group becomes a smaller fraternity when considering who not only established themselves in an ever-crowded field of talent, but maintained their star power, for years, and sometimes decades. Method Man aka Hot Nickels aka The Iron Lung aka the renowned lyricist and thespian is one of those megawatt talents and a Cassius Life x HipHopWired cover will illustrate his continued significance, gravity, and relevance to the culture of Hip-Hop.
Go behind the scenes of our Hip-Hop 50 cover shoot
with the Method Man.
It’s Method Man who does a roll call on Enter The Wu-Tang, offering insight into his fellow Wu-Tang Clan members like Inspectah Deck “the dude who will sit back and watch you play yourself” or Ghostface Killah who was “on some now you see me, now you don’t.” Perfectly content bigging up his crew, nevertheless it was Meth who became its first breakout act, fast-tracking to rap and eventually Hollywood stardom. But from staircase to stage, and screens big and small—word to “The What”—Mr. Meth has rarely faltered in a career most would and should envy. And quiet as kept he’s cemented a legacy as a true Hip-Hop superstar. So who better for a cover as homage to Hip-Hop culture 50th? Also, the usual thirst over new Method Man pics from his “admirers” on these e-streets certainly can’t hurt, too.
Talent: Method Man
Photographer: JD Barnes
Director of Content: Alvin Blanco
SVP of Content: Allison McGevna
VP of Content: Kirsten West Savali
Director of Style & Beauty: Shamika Sanders
Digi Tech: David Morico
Photo Assistant: Elvis Piedra
Wardrobe: Jeremy Haynes
Wardrobe Assistants: Stefan Hill, Dallas Wright, Lauryn Tillis
Barber: Tariq Navar
Groomer: Che Enid
Creative Producer: Jordan Benston, JB
Production Coordinator: Brooke Langley
Production Assistant: Jasmine Hardy
Production Company: The Oracle Media
BTS Video: Ambria Cornelius, Tyler Harp
Set Design: Ce Charles
Location: Space 620 Atlanta