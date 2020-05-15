10 Black Owned Wineries You Should Be Supporting To Uplift Your Quarantine Vibes

America’s population continues to make the best out of staying inside. And with that comes more time to explore liquid libations curated for us and by us.

While a handful of cities have lifted their COVID-19 regulations, the majority of us are still quarantining. How much longer this will actually be a thing is unclear, but the goal is to make the best of this time by enriching our at-home experiences. One avenue that many have revisited is gastronomy and appropriate pairings to further advance how they feast. If you are serious about your eats, it’s a must that you are sipping something to match.

Often times, we select a bottle of wine we are familiar with in an effort of playing it safe, but there is a new world to explore. In the last ten years, a multitude of qualified and certified professionals of color have turned their love of crushed grapes into reputable wineries. This presents yet another opportunity to support Black-owned businesses during this economic crisis while keeping your bottle standards high. CASSIUS has compiled 10 pro melanin companies that deliver right to your home and are sure to keep your palettes pleased.

Photo: D Wade Cellars