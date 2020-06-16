Despite the popular phrase, “Black don’t crack,” our skin requires upkeep to our maintain our glow, which means we being selective about the products you use on your face during the summer months. And if you’re a naturalista, you’re equally as cautious about what you put in your hair. Whether you’re talking about skin or hair, both beauty regimens include, cleansing, moisturizing or hydrating, treating and styling. From cleansers to scrubs to the perfect foundation and lippie, here’s nine Black-owned beauty products to treat your entire being.
We like to spend our coin with Black businesses, so here’s nine you too can support the next time you hit the purchase button.
9 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need This Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Black Girl Sunscreen- $18.99Source:Courtesy of BlackGirlSunscreen.com
Yes, Black women need to wear sunscreen and luckily, there’s a sunscreen just for us. Black Girl Sunscreen is a 30 SPF sunscreen that will keep your outer layer protected during your daily routines.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://www.blackgirlsunscreen.com/product/black-girl-sunscreen-spf-30/”%5D
2. BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream – $50Source:BeautyStat
This Black-owned moisturizer will leave your skin hydrated without the greasy leftover. Frequently paired with BeautyStat’s Universal C Skin Refiner, this white cream contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides and pomegranate sterols, a ferment ganoderma and probiotic bifida extract.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://www.skinstore.com/beautystat-universal-pro-bio-moisture-boost-cream/12293291.html?affil=thggpsad&switchcurrency=USD&shippingcountry=US&&thg_ppc_campaign=71700000049461516&gclid=CjwKCAjw26H3BRB2EiwAy32zhQWhUd4bB3Z-6RuNqWUR-E-UnF2G3MSHe-gmJZA4MwVUYCp7N_eTHBoC9dwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds”%5D
3. Pat Mcgrath OBSESSIVE OPULENCE: MATTETRANCE™ LIPSTICK – $30Source:patmcgrath.com
When it comes to the most luscious and luxurious lip formula, Pat Mcgrath’s matterance lipstick outshines the competition by a long run. Hence its glamorous name. Save for special occasions and be the center of the room with your smile.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://www.patmcgrath.com/collections/lips/products/obsessive-opulence-mattetrance-lipstick?variant=30270057349189″%5D
4. Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer, FENTY BEAUTY – $30Source:Fenty
What would a must-have beauty list be without some Fenty Beauty from Rihanna?! Sis has the glow game on lock. This long wear bronzer comes in eight shades. Are you feeling like a Mocha Mami or Bajan Girl?
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://www.fentybeauty.com/sun-stalkr-instant-warmth-bronzer/FB30015.html?dwvar_FB30015_color=FB9017&cgid=makeup-face-bronzer&gclid=CjwKCAjw26H3BRB2EiwAy32zhaL_67MfwXc2NodgRCUPxoh5gvo5GnPckaYqfi4gnoc3XYkLZkjyDRoCU2IQAvD_BwE”%5D
5. Honey Pot Refreshing Panty Spray – $7.99Source:HONEY POT
It’s summertime, which means your lady part’s are just as hot as you and they want relief. Honey Pot’s refreshing panty spray is the perfect Black-owned product to keep you fresh while enjoying some fun in the sun.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://thehoneypot.co/products/refreshing-panty-spray”%5D
6. Vanessa Simmons Bon Bon Body Scrub – $20Source:Bon Bon Scrub
Vanessa Simmons launched her beauty and skin care line with this Bon Bon Body Scrub and it lives up to the hype. This scrub from Sugar Me Skin Care will leave your skin soft to the touch while providing a natural glow. It makes for a sweet shower experience.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://sugarmelife.com/products/bon-bon-sugar-scrub”%5D
7. AJ Crimson AJC DUAL SKIN # 4.5 – $45Source:AJCrimson.com
Looking for a light but reliable foundation to keep up with your changing complexion this summer? AJ Crimson specializes in shades for us. Each pan of his impressive foundation is hand poured and lasts up to 18 hours. His formula is great for oily and combination skin and with the sun you’ll need some oil control.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://ajcrimson.com/products/ajcpro-pan-shade-4-5″%5D
8. Rosen Skincare FADE ROUTINE MID – $70Source:rosenskincare.com
Looking to implement a new skin care routine, but don’t know where to start? This kit from Rosen Skincare figured out the basics for you and packaged it in one cool iridescent kit. The FADE ROUTINE MID contains cleanser, toner, serum, face dew, mask and enzyme scrub.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://www.rosenskincare.com/products/fade-routine”%5D
9. Brush with the Best by Felicia Leatherwood – $13Source:felicialeatherwood.com
Felicia Leatherwood is the natural hair mastermind behind some of Issa Rae’s best natural looks. And she made a brush for all of us so we can be great like Issa. This detangling brush will make wash day so much easier as its flexible design gets those kinks out your coils.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”http://www.felicialeatherwood.com/brush”%5D