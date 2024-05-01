Subscribe
Amazon’s ‘Cross’ Gets Season 2 Renewal Ahead of Season 1 Premiere, X Is Excited To Watch For The “Plot”

Published on May 1, 2024

Aldis Hodge-Led 'Cross' Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Premiere

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty / Aldis Hodge

Amazon must be very confident about its upcoming series based on James Patterson’s Cross novels because before the first season hits the streamer, we already know it is getting a second season.

Variety reports that the series starring Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) as Cross still doesn’t have a season one premiere date, but it did enough to impress the folks at Amazon that it was greenlit for season two and has begun casting, with Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico, Upload) allegedly joining the season two cast.

The website reports that Amazon reps did not provide any comments.

The description for Cross labels it as “a thriller series, while Cross himself is said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it,” per Variety.

Joining Hodge for season one will be Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Karen LeBlanc, Melody Hurd, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Jennifer Wigmore, and Samantha Walkes.

Social Media Is Excited About Alex Cross Getting A Second Season

X, formerly Twitter, is excited about the news, mainly because they have the assurance they will be enjoying the show’s plot, aka Aldis Hodge, for two seasons. Plus, a show with a Black lead is getting early support from a streaming platform, which is rare.

FUCK YES. I love me some gawd damn Aldis Hodge and James Patterson books this the Mac n cheese and yams touching,” one excited user on X wrote. 

Another X user wrote, “HOLD ON why did no one tell me about this???? Aldis Hodge leading a franchise love this for him (even if the source material….anyway).”

We love to see it. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

