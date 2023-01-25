CASSIUS Gems: 12 Times Alicia Keys Was Effortlessly Fire On Instagram

More than 20 years after her debut single “Fallin,’” Alicia Keys is still stepping through.

Then after the success of her first album, Songs in A Minor, she continued to pump out hits like “You Don’t Know My Name,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Diary” for her second album, The Diary of Alicia Keys that sold eight million copies and won her four Grammys.

Nowadays, she’s still dropping quality music, like working with Miguel and most recently, collaborating with singer Brent Faiyaz.

But even when she’s crooning with this generation’s talented stars, she’s never been afraid of aging and loving her body which gets the thumbs up from fans worldwide.

“I think that we as females are like the most beautiful, gorgeous creatures on the world. I think that we’re gorgeous no matter what size we are. I’m grateful that I actually feel like that because I think a lot of us feel we have to be some little, tiny size in order to beautiful,” she told Essence in 2020.

“We’re beautiful because of how your mind works and you’re beautiful because you have this gorgeous heart and that comes from way more than you fitting in some size two dress… I love being a woman.”

After two decades in the industry, Keys is still a crush for many. Check out some of her most effortlessly gorgeous Instagram moments below.