Former ‘Vogue’ Editor André Leon Talley Dies At 73, Twitter Salutes The Legend

Former Vogue editor André Leon Talley, a fashion icon in his own right, has died. He was 73.

Talley, who held positions at Vogue that included creative director and editor-at-large, passed away at a White Plains, NY hospital on Tuesday (January 18), per TMZ.

Talley was born in Washington, DC but grew up in North Carolina. After graduating from North Carolina Central University he went on to earn a Masters from Brown University. Arriving in New York City in the 70’s, he worked his way from an apprenticeship with Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to gigs at Andy Warhol’s Factory and Interview magazine before finally linking with Anna Wintour and Vogue magazine, where he gained fame as one of the few Black critics with clout in a very white fashion world. His life was the subject of the well-regarded documentary The Gospel According to André, which was released in 2018.

The kind words for the fashion trailblazer have been flowing since news of his passing broke online.

“Rest well King,” wrote Viola Davis as the caption of a photo of herself and Talley that she shared on Instagram.

