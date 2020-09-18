Cassius Gems: Beautiful Photos Of Angela Simmons To Celebrate Her Birthday Today

Angela Simmons is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and we couldn’t let it go by without showing her some love.

The hardworking mom, businesswoman, and beauty connoisseur pretty much grew up before our very eyes, alongside her famed family on the early ‘00s reality series, Run’s House.

Now, she’s all grown up with a child of her own — and still going strong even though she’s experienced a lot of heartbreak recently. Her ex-fiancé and child’s father, Sutton Tennyson, was shot more than a dozen times. In an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela opened up about how difficult it was to explain his death to their son.

“He’s a happy kid, and that whole day, he was mopey and sad. It was super hard to have that conversation with him,” she explained through tears.

As always, we are in awe of Angela’s strength, beauty, and persistence. We are keeping her in our prayers and wishing her the happiest of birthdays! More photos below.