Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Allegedly Bought A Fake Vaccination Card, Twitter Is Not Surprised

This is honestly the most Antonio Brown news ever.

The Tampa Bay Times exclusively reports that the Buccaneers wide receiver is allegedly out here with a fake vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols. According to the newspaper, Brown’s former live-in chef, Steven Ruiz, snitched on him because Brown failed to pay him $10,000 he was owed and had receipts in the form of text messages.

Per The Tampa Bay Times:

Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, told Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz in a text message on July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2, according to a screengrab he provided to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau texted.

The text exchange between Moreau and Ruiz does not refer to Brown by name. The wide receiver is often called A.B. by friends, coaches, and teammates.

Ruiz further alleged that Brown specifically requested a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card because it’s a single-shot vaccine and required less paperwork. Ruiz, who owns Taste ThatLA, decided to speak publicly about the matter after failing to reach a settlement with the Super Bowl champion Bucs after talks with Brown’s lawyer went nowhere.

Ruiz revealed he could not obtain a fake vaccination card for Brown in July and that the receiver was worried about “potential negative effects on his body.” Brown showed Ruiz fake vaccination cards he purchased for himself and his girlfriend a few weeks later. The fugazi documents were sitting on Brown’s dining room table, and all of this took place just days before training camp started.

Alex Guerrero, a personal trainer, and co-founder of TB12 with Tom Brady, arrived at Brown’s home to assist in Brown’s recovery from a knee injury he sustained. Ruiz says Guerro took a picture of the vaccination card to send to Bucs head trainer and the team’s infection control officer. Ruiz believes Guerro had no idea the vaccination card was phony. The Tampa Bay Times says Guerro declined to comment on the situation.

Ruiz’s claims put the Pro Bowl wide receiver’s vaccination status into question. Keep in mind Brown also caught the virus. B “own’s lawyer has spoken on the matter and in a statement says his client is indeed vaccinated.

“Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” Sean Burstyn said in a text. “Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl.

“One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip.”

Since it dropped, Twitter has reacted to the news and is not shocked that Antonio Brown would engage in such behavior. If they had to bet on anyone in the NFL getting caught with a fake vaccination card, it would have been Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown, who seemed to find redemption on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could now potentially be out of a job and face a stiff fine because he didn’t want to take a free vaccine.

Go figure.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty