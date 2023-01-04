Bad Bunny Explains Why He Threw A Fan’s Phone Into The Water, Twitter Debates

Bad Bunny‘s an international star, and any interaction with a fan goes viral.

However, his latest run-in with an admirer has the internet buzzing with hate. Bad Bunny was recently on a walk in the Dominican Republic with his entourage surrounding him when an overzealous fan ran up to him and stuck a camera in his face, likely in hopes of grabbing a photo with the star.

However, Bad Bunny clearly wasn’t in the mood for fans gawking over him and simply took the person’s phone and appeared to toss it in a nearby body of water.

Other people walking near the Puerto Rican singer caught the entire situation on camera and ran to social media with the evidence.

As the video gained more traction, people began to react with distaste for the act, and Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio– tweeted an explanation for the phone toss.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise,” the Spanish-to-English translation reads.

Some fans think he was in the right because the fan invaded his personal space, while others believe the destruction of personal property is never called for.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Bad Bunny’s latest viral moment below.