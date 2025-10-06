Bad Bunny Tells Super Bowl Performance Haters They’ve Got “4 Months To Learn” Spanish

Ever since Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX, critics have been in an uproar.

As expected, the 31-year-old star isn’t stepping back and letting it be known during his Saturday Night Live monologue this weekend that he is ready to toy with his detractors by cracking jokes at their expense.

“Anyways, you might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show,” his speech began. “I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

What followed was a supercut of various conservative media outlets’ hot takes from the past week, including a hilariously spliced-together clip that prompted them to collectively say, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

Speaking in Spanish, he gave a special shoutout to his Latinx community, “who have worked to open doors,” alluding to America’s war on immigrants by adding, “Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Plus, he even graciously gave native English speakers who were worried about not comprehending his Spanish lyrics (or sections of his monologue) some lead time, so they too could sing along.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” he added.

He’s long used his platform to slyly address political issues, even leaving millions of dollars on the table by refusing to tour in the states, fearing ICE would target his concertgoers.

But now that he’ll make a concession —for the Super Bowl, no less—, the government is doubling down, promising to have a presence at the Super Bowl with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even calling the performance’s announcement “so weak.”

“I have the responsibility to make sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave safely. That’s what America’s about,” Noem told podcaster Benny Johnson. “We’ll be all over that place.”

See how social media is reacting to the war heating up between Bad Bunny and conservatives below.

