Balenciaga Heads To Springfield With The Release Of “The Simpsons” Collab Collection

If you’re a fan of The Simpsons and you’ve got some deep pockets, you’re in luck.

The 30-year-old FOX show has hooked up with Spanish fashion house Balenciaga to create a one-of-a-kind collection celebrating the iconic show’s history.

The Simpson family –including Bart, Homer, Marge, Lisa, and Maggie– made their runway debut during Paris Fashion Week for the label’s Spring-Summer 2022 showcase. To make the event even more unique, the people who attended the show were treated to a special 10-minute episode of the sitcom where the family travels to Paris to model some iconic Balenciaga pieces.

The episode opens up in a very Homer Simpson way as he forgets to buy Marge a birthday gift and dreams of buying her some Balenciaga threads. So, he decides to write to the brand –at first, he pronounces it “Balun… Balloon… Baleen… Balenciaga-ga”– to send him the cheapest merchandise the brand stocks.

The fashion house gracefully sends some of the most extravagant gowns from the ads that Homer was drooling over, signifying the Homer family as the everyday models that Balenciaga needs to use more. The family is sporting some of those looks in the collection of tees and hoodies in the collection that will run you $595 and $995. The clothing is available in Black, white, blue, and of course yellow. To round out the offering are a few accessories in the form of backpacks and dad hats with cobranding, leather goods like a wallet and bag, and even a bandana.

But if you’re an ultimate fan of the show, the $2450 bomber jacket might be your best move. But if you’re anything like Homer and wondering what the cheapest item in the collection is, it’s a keychain that will run you $260.

Get a look at the entire collection below and shop your favorite pieces here.