Balenciaga Shows Off $1,769 “Trash Pouch,” Twitter Is Trashing The Latest Fashion Trend

The Spanish fashion house has Twitter giving it the side-eye once again. The brand is either trolling us or pushing the limit to see how much money people are willing to spend on products just because of a label. Balenciaga introduced a $1,769 garbage bag labeled the “trash pouch.”

The “trash pouch” comes in three colors, black with a black string, blue with a black string, or white with a red string, and have folks on Twitter up in arms about it. The trash accessory’s designer Demna Gvasalia was asked about his latest design and said, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

The consensus on the “trash pouch” is that luxury fashion is the jig and that high fashion has become nothing more than a joke.

“Balenciaga is the most disrespectful, funny brand ever. They really be trying it and people buy it man. I know that creative director just laughing. “Guess what imma make these Niggas buy now, a trash bag” lmaooo,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Balenciaga has a trash bag for sell for $1795. I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment,” another user tweeted.

Balenciaga is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, the fashion house was accused of being racist after unveiling $1,200 “sagging sweatpants.” The gray sweats feature a pair of boxers peeking out from the waistband.

Balenciaga can add the “trash pouch” to its list of fashion fumbles. We won’t be shocked if a celebrity will be spotted with this lame take on a Hefty trash bag.

Photo: Jeff Greenberg / Getty