The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 MTV VMAs

New Jersey’s Prudential Center played host to the stars.

The biggest names in pop culture showed up to the garden State to celebrate the 2022 MTV VMAs

The award show was jam-packed with performances like a smoked-out set from Eminem and Snoop Dogg who were inspired by NFTs. Lizzo tore down the stage as well with renditions of “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved” with an organ in tow. One of the best came when the Video Vanguard Recipient Nicki Minaj proved why she’s one of the best rappers to ever do it. She rapped through some of her biggest hits like “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” her intricate verse on “Monster,” and her newly released Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl.”

But performances aside, the stars came through with some classic outfits while some proved to just be confusing.

Check out some of your favorite stars dressed for the big event and let us know if you’re feeling them.