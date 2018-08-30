Black Candidates Making History in 2018 Primary Elections

A frican-Americans running for office are making moves this year. From Andrew Gillum to Stacey Abrams, here’s a recap of blooming Black candidates to know.

1. Andrew Gillum Source:Getty Andrew Gillum recently won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida. If he wins, he’ll become Florida’s first Black governor.

2. Ben Jealous Source:Getty The former NAACP won the Maryland Democratic nomination for governor in June. He’ll face Republican incumbent Governor Larry Hogan.

3. Stacey Abrams Source:Getty The Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial primary winner claimed her victory in Atlanta in May. If she’s elected, she’ll be the first Black woman governor in the nation.

4. London Breed Source:Getty London Breed became San Francisco’s first Black woman elected mayor in May. As previously reported, her win came after tension surrounding San Francisco’s complicated election system, in which two of her opponents schemed to prevent her from winning.