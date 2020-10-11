For The Culture: 5 Ways To Buy Black On Amazon Prime Day

One of the biggest shopping days is almost upon us, and it is estimated over 5 billion dollars worth of transactions will occur. It is more important than ever that we support people of color with our dollars.
Photo: blackCAT / Getty
1. IYA FoodsSource:Instagram
Founded by Nigerian-American, Toyin Kolawole, IYA Foods provides the world a true opportunity to taste the magic of African cuisine. Nourishment is their number one focus, as so many other companies produce foods they won’t personally eat because of their ingredient blend and disproportioned macronutrient splits. Their foods are made from real farm ingredients, including better-for-you flours, wholesome food powders, nourishing spices, and seasoning blends.
IYA’s signature offering is their Jollof Rice Pilaf Seasoning. This is a one-pot rice dish that is a classic favorite in many West African homes such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal. It features a 15 spice bend that draws inspiration from decades of family traditions in West Africa.
2. BLK & Bold CoffeeSource:@blkandbold Instagram
Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson created BLK & Bold with a desire to make purpose popular. This brand focuses on crafting beverages for the everyday drinkers who seek quality with every sip. Included in their portfolio are seven coffees with varying origins, blends, and strengths. They also offer nine teas ranging from the classic Lemon Ginger to a very expressive Darjeeling Loose Leaf Black Tea.
3. PiperWaiSource:@PiperWai Instagram
PiperWai began in 2014 with two childhood friends who turned their personal passions for better-for-you products into a full-time, global brand. Several years ago, Sarah Ribner and Jess Edelstein were purging their bathroom cabinets of conventional toxic products, formulating many of their own personal care items using pure, nourishing, natural ingredients. The goal was a complete overhaul, but antiperspirant was especially challenging for either of them to replace, despite their determination not to use chemical ingredients.
Earlier this year, PiperWai launched their own hand sanitizing gel in two sizes; a two-ounce and a travel mini to keep you germ-free. They feature a lemongrass scent that is a blend of Lemongrass, Frankincense, and Chamomile essential oils. In contrast, the new Minty Fresh scent is an invigorating blend of Rosemary and Peppermint, giving our new scent its fresh, clean, and herbaceous scent.
4. LeovardSource:@Leovard Instagram
Founded in early 2017 by Dr. Sheg Aranmolate, Leovard is a young and budding luxury brand with bold yet simple plans to transform everyday products and ingredients into amazing vehicles of change in people’s lives and in the environment respectively. Their objective is to simplify grooming and self-care rituals by creating clean, effective universal, and multi-functional products based on sound scientific research and can be used by all races and genders.
Their Luxury 4 Piece Shaving Set is inspired by the high precision tools of the founder’s surgery practice. It is crafted with top-notch and durable materials. These grooming tools are made from high-quality surgical steel, zinc oxide alloy, and acrylic. Unisex and minimalistic in design, this premium shaving kit is sturdy and modern.
5. True Products Eco-Friendly Laundry DetergentSource:@Thetrueproducts Instagram
Established in November 2012, True Products is a startup manufacturing and distribution company specializing in household cleaning supplies. True Products has positioned itself as an international, premier provider of household cleaning products, utilizing a unique approach to providing affordable, quality products and excellent customer services for Consumers, retail outlets, and government agencies.
Powerful and economical, its concentrated nature allows users to use less soap for more cleaning power leading to tremendous savings and results. One of the things that you will notice about True Detergent is the fact that it has low suds. Despite skeptical views about low suds, True Laundry Detergent has proven that the amount of suds does not equal the degree of cleaning power. It is void of any caustic ingredients and animal essences, making it a truly safe detergent for all types of machines and fabrics and safe for the whole family.