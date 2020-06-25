10 Black-Owned Streetwear Brands That You Need In Your Closet Now

As we continue to show the world how powerful we are when unified we must also stick together with our spending. Moving forward our coins must benefit more of our color.
While some may stay in bitter denial it is hard to refute that for the last two decades popular culture has been dictated by us. Our community has defined cool via our words, music, dance, stories and more. One prime example of how Black people have changed the world is through our style. From the adidas Shell Toe sneakers in the 80’s to the baggy denims in the 90’s it is clear Melanin created the wave.
“Influential labels like Karl Kani, Cross Colours and FUBU played a pivotal role in creating the foundation. Thankfully there are some very qualified designers with true artistic vision who are now carrying the torch originally lit years ago” says Darren Cacho, fashion photographer, and creative consultant. “These individuals are amplifying the Black narrative with their unique approach to street style; they should be supported”. CASSIUS has compiled 10 Black-owned streetwear brands that pass the drip test and are deserving of your hard-earned dollars.
1. Gifted Apparel NYC
Known for their “Viva La Brooklyn” t-shirts, Gifted Apparel has enjoyed a cult following in New York City for many years. Over time the brand has gained support from the likes of Carmelo Anthony and JAY-Z. Now the crew is extending their magic with a women’s line that is already being embraced by queens throughout the country.
2. Twnty Two
Are you a New Yorker who can’t choose between the Mets or Yankees? Then you’re in luck. Twnty Two’s unique approach to hats breathes new life to the fitted game. Additionally the colors sync up to the newest sneaker releases ensuring you will be dripping accordingly.
3. Fear Of God
Jerry Lorenzo has taken streetwear to new heights with his signature luxury aesthetic approach. Additionally, the Fear Of God x Nike sneaker is now embedded in the culture as one of the most sought after feet pieces.
4. The Brooklyn Circus
Founded by style influencer Ougi Theodore, The Brooklyn Circus elevates menswear through the brand’s immaculate craftsmanship and inspiration from the classics. Everything they make has a story, from the construction of their signature varsity jackets to the looms where their denim is woven.
5. Pyer Moss
Not only does Pyer Moss produce bold tailored clothing and streetwear staples, many of their drops are inspired by social issues. Additionally founder Kerby Jean-Raymond has been vocal throughout his career about the plight of African-Americans nearly on every forum has been afforded. That’s why you should care.
6. The Marathon Clothing Company
The late great Nipsey Hussle started Marathon Clothing with the intention of buying back into his neighborhood of Crenshaw. While the brick and mortar retail location has been since closed, the brand continues to flourish under his family’s watch proving the MC’s legacy is here to stay.
7. Patta
Founders Gee Schmidt and Edoson Sabajo originally began their fashion careers as sneakers resellers. Almost fifteen years later Patta has become one of the most recognized streetwear brands throughout the world. Thus far they have collaborated with the likes Carhartt, Bobbito Garcia, Diadora, Kangols, Stussy and Nike making them Holland’s hottest export.
8. Daily Paper
Fueled by the rich heritage of African culture wrapped in contemporary designs, Daily Paper has become one of the fastest-growing fashion brands out of Europe. With two collections a year focusing on both men and womenswear, Daily Paper offers timeless designs across accessories, ready to wear and a range of capsules across the season.
9. Heron Preston
Heron Preston is a fashion designer whose eponymous label features workwear-redefined separates and accessories for both women and men. His work inherently speaks to the next wave of culture, innovation, environmental responsibility and human impact. On and off the runway, Preston’s mission to identify and integrate less environmentally destructive practices permeate throughout all of his work.
10. Public School NYC
Public School is a New York Story. Born and raised in New York City respectively, designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow represent the restless energy of the city in which they live and work. Founded in 2008, Public School is redefining the landscape for menswear and women’s wear through their specific New York state of mind, blending ideas of convergence and disruption.