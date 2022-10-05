Twitter’s Convinced Blake Griffin Had A Kid With Ex-Pornstar Lana Rhoades

Internet sleuths are in a frenzy about who is the father of Lana Rhoades’ ten-month-old son, Milo. Last year, the retired adult star and Playboy centerfold revealed on her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen, that she was hooking up with a player on the Brooklyn Nets.

And although Rhoades kept mum as to the baller’s identity, she did share that the person in question was a Libra. At the time, the only Nets player who is also a Libra is Kevin Durant.

But earlier this year, Rhoades posted a new video to her social media feeds, apparently tearing into the unnamed player for ditching her after she got knocked up. “I swear to God I thought NBA players were nice guys,” she said in the clip. “Next thing you know, I said, ‘I’m pregnant’… And he told me to go F myself.”

Immediately, the web tried to piece together the timeline of her pregnancy with her visit to Brooklyn. However, a recent photo of Rhoades and her son have introduced a new contestant in her baby daddy sweepstakes: former Nets forward Blake Griffin. And based on the eye test, things look pretty damning for the Boston Celtics’ newest pick-up.

“I guess I am a hooper,” Rhoades joked in a fresh clip. “I did have NBA DNA in me for eight months.”

It’s all speculation, and Twitter has no clue who the actual father of Rhoades’ son is, but check out how Twitter is reacting below.