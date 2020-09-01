Cassius Gems: Te’a Cooper’s Most Beautiful & Playful Social Media Moments

Los Angeles Sparks point guard Te’a Cooper is going viral this week.

The 23-year-old athlete is not only an intense competitor on the court, she’s got a personality that keeps fans highly entertained. As the WNBA resumes the season, Te’a was spotted having some fun while showing off her handle.

“Get you a spark 🖤 we different,” she captioned the playful moment, fans flooding her comments with heart eye emojis and love. If you’re a Sparks or Te’a Cooper fan, then you know this is nothing new — she’s all about a good laugh, keeping those edges laid, ball, and making a bold statement.

She loves posting TikTok videos, which is perfect because she’s great at choreography and has a killer smile fans can’t get enough of. Check out a few more of her best social media moments below and tune into the next L.A. Sparks game tomorrow — they’re playing the Dallas Wings at 8p.m. ET.