Cassius Gems: These Sexy Photos Of Crymson Rose Prove CeeDee Lamb Is A Lucky, LUCKY Man

Crymson Rose is the talk of the town this week. In case you missed it, she grabbed boyfriend and All-American CeeDee Lamb‘s phone during the (virtual) NFL draft and he grabbed it right back — the whole ordeal was hilariously relatable, so it’s no wonder the couple went viral.

The way Ceedee lamb snatched that phone back 😂 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8awhF0OGtc — Coronavirus’ publicist (@mixeduppasha) April 24, 2020

In an update, the 21-year-old beauty claims she was not trying to snoop, but was actually attempting to answer a call from his agent on CeeDee’s behalf while he was attempting to speak to his new franchise on the phone. From TMZ:

“Some interpreted the scene as Rose trying to get a peek at Lamb’s private info while he was distracted by the Cowboys … but Crymson set the record straight just minutes after the viral moment. ‘His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys,’ she said. ‘I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh.’ CeeDee backed up her story … saying of the incident himself, ‘y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat.’

We’re glad there’s no drama, as they’ve got too much to celebrate with CeeDeee, who played wide receiver for the University Oklahoma Sooners, officially joining the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m very surprised,” Lamb said of joining the Texas team. “I didn’t see this coming, but I’m glad it did. … I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m definitely excited. I can’t really put it into words, but I’m definitely grateful for this opportunity.

“I can’t thank Jerry Jones enough for bringing me into Dallas and I can’t wait to get to the organization and get to work,” he added.

That said, we’d like to take a moment to appreciate how beautiful his girl is. Keep scrolling for some insanely gorgeous photos. CeeDee is a lucky man… whether she was trying to snoop or not, am I right?