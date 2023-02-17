Chloe Bailey Teases Collaboration With Chris Brown, Twitter’s Outraged

Chloe Bailey‘s debut album is set to drop next month, but fans are already angry with her.

The 24-year-old has been dropping singles steadily over the past year and recently took to Instagram to preview the latest single titled “How Does It Feel.” She didn’t drop a snippet but posted a photo of her and Chris Brown sharing an intimate moment, signaling that he’d be featured on the track that drops Feb. 24.

Once fans realize that she’d be collaborating with Brown, they were immediately outraged given his past with women, considering the domestic violence against Rihanna back in 2009 which he pleaded guilty to. As a result, Brown served a lengthy community service sentence, underwent domestic abuse counseling, and was on probation until 2014.

He’s also received physical assault accusations from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran who also filed documents that said Brown “threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages, and threatened to harass my friends.” Evidence led to Tran winning a 5-year restraining order against the R&B singer in 2017 after dating on and off between 2011 and 2015.

With his troubled past, Bailey fans are astonished that she chose to work with him on her debut album. She recently spoke about her solo debut with Billboard.

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” Chloe said. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

