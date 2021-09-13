Playing Cupid: 5 Young Black Bachelors Who MIGHT Be Man Enough For Chloe Bailey

Time to play matchmaker!

As Chloe Bailey cements her status in the entertainment industry as an up-and-coming icon, we can’t help but wonder if she’s dating anyone. Either way, we have thoughts on who would look great on her arm. She’s smart, a little shy, extremely dedicated to her career, sexy, and coming into her own — so, we think she’ll want a secure and kind man at her side when that time does come. If you’ve seen her solo debut “Have Mercy,” and the debut performance at the MTV VMAs that followed, then you’re aware she’s rare. A gem, no doubt.

One of our contenders, Rome Flynn, starred as her love interest in “Have Mercy.” They looked so good together, plus he had some spicy words of encouragement for the young Goddess. Putting it simply, he posted the music video with the caption: “you tooo fire @chloebailey ❣️.” Are y’all reading into that like we are?

Watch the full video below.

We just know Chloe’s DMs are full of interested parties, but the man who stands at Chloe’s side will need to be secure in himself, supportive, just as sexy as she is, sweet, giving, and strong. Here’s who we imagine can handle the role. Chime in with who you think would be the best match and stay tuned!