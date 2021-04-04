Cassius Gems: 12 Times Coi Leray Put Her Itty Bitty Cakes On Full Display

Coi Leray is beautiful — let’s just start there. But, this is America. And, if you don’t fit the standard of what’s currently beautiful to the public eye, you get flamed for having any confidence at all, a lesson body-shamers were intent on teaching the 23-year-old this week.

The “No More Parties” rapper and singer hit Instagram in her usual form, flaunting her body and dancing to her single “Big Purr.” Soon after, critics made fun of her for being so petite — but not to worry, people with some actual sense came to her defense, quick fast.

“They body shame coi leray for being skinny, Megan the stallion for being tall& strong, saweetie for plastic surgery, and lizzo for having fat. I’m starting to think there’s no right way to occupy a body when you’re a woman,” one fan, Habibah Perez, tweeted.

“Wayment! Let me get this straight! So y’all was out here BEGGING women to bring natural bodies back and Coi Leray is doing just that while exuding confidence and not seeking an ounce of validation from a soul and y’all dragging her for it? **Y’all = Women & Men,” another fan, Leiyana London, noted.

The hypocrisy is real.

On her end, Coi doesn’t seem to be too bothered, as she posted yet another sexy flick in Savage X Fenty and captioned it “Itty Bitty Committee.” More photos of the up-and-coming artist not giving a sh*t about a hater’s opinion below.