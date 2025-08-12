Subscribe
Pop Culture

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Social Media Salutes The Massive Diamond

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

'Quinas de Ouro' ceremony

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

After dating for about eight years, world-famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is finally putting a ring on it.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner proposed to his long-time girlfriend, 31-year-old Georgina Rodriguez, on Monday, and she shared the news on Instagram.

“Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” Rodriguez wrote in the translated caption on a photo of the two in bed, showing only their hands, which now include a massive diamond on her ring finger. 

Related Stories

The proposal was only a matter of time, given the two have been locked in for almost a decade and share four kids together, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, Alana, and Bella. Ronaldo’s also got Cristiano Jr. from a previous relationship.

It’s been a running joke in the WAG world about when the soccer legend would pop the question, and he even spoke about it in her I Am Georgina Netflix documentary.

“When we get that click. Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about,” he said. “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen.”

Rodriguez —an influencer and model who’s appeared in campaigns for Prada and Chanel—  also spoke on the running bit in her doc, saying, “They’re always joking about the wedding. ‘When is the wedding?’ Since Jennifer Lopez’s song ‘The Ring Or When’ came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.”

The love story dates back to 2017 — when Ronaldo was fresh out of a relationship with model Irina Shayk — and he met Rodriguez at a Gucci store where she worked as a sales associate.

See social media’s reaction to Ronaldo’s proposal below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Related Tags

cristiano ronaldo soccer
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening
18 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
21 Items
Politics

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Items
News

Retired NFL Player Arrested For Scamming Women Out Of $300K On Dating Apps

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close