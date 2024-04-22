MCU Fans Say “We Back Up” After Watching The New Trailer ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

It’s starting to look like Deadpool is actually “Marvel Jesus” because, based on the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, many feel the MCU is back!

Ryan Reynold’s dream to finally see his Deadpool work alongside Jackman’s Wolverine is really happening. It looks like it was worth the six-year wait after teasing the possibility of the team-up in 2018’s Deadpool 2, telling Jackman’s Wolverine from X-Men Origins: Wolverine that he would come back asking for his assistance and, when he does, say yes.

That is the case in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, but Wade Wilson will have to work hard to convince old Logan to put on his Wolverine costume again.

It appears our beloved adamantium clawed superhero is out of the game following a cataclysmic event that we can all guess happened at the hands of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), aka Professor Charles Xavier’s twin sister, whom we get a glimpse of the trailer.

Deadpool needs Wolverine’s help to save the multiverse and his friends and family, a task that the TVA (Time Variance Authority) gave to him, whom we were introduced to in the fantastic Disney+ Original MCU Series Loki.

Wolverine and Deadpool don’t get off to a rosy start, with the two antihero and hero trading vicious blows that would kill an average human or a mutant without the healing abilities they both possess.

In the Shawn Levy-directed film, we also see callbacks to the MCU, like someone using Ant-Man’s giant helmet as an entrance, Red Skull’s car from Captain America: The First Avenger, and Alioth, the giant menacing cloud-like creature we met in Loki who patrols The Void.

The MCU Is Back Up According To Social Media

Following the release of Deadpool & Wolverine’s second trailer, fans agreed the MCU is back up. Well, some can argue it wasn’t necessarily “down” with films like Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3, season two of Loki, and X-Men 97, which has been the talk of social media lately.

“THE MCU IS SAVED,” read one reply to the trailer on X, formerly Twitter.

Another post used the infamous clip of Idris Elba’s Stringer Bell telling one of his associates, “Put the word out there, we back up.”

It looks like it’s good to be a fan of the MCU; for those who loyally stuck beside Kevin Feige, like us, we always knew the Marvel Cinematic Universe was never down and out.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters July 26. You can see more reactions to the latest trailer in the gallery below.