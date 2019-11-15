19 Sexy Pictures Of Demi Rose Mawby That Prove She Isn’t As Awkward As Her Viral Runway Walk

Demi Rose Mawby is going viral for two reasons: her Hulk-like runway walk and her (allegedly purchased) booty. In case you missed it, the famous socialite and Instagram model strut her stuff for the world to see and it did not turn out well. This was Twitter’s overall reaction:

How Demi Rose walk down the runway pic.twitter.com/RDpRMIxA2A — BRAD RADCOCK 🎨🖌️ (@Stuntastic210) November 13, 2019

But Demi hopped on Twitter to defend herself, saying “All jokes aside yes I’m not the best runway model. I was super nervous, didn’t want to do it, my top went missing backstage, my shoes were too big for me in height and size not to mention I was dealing with personal issues loosing my parents, my mom a month before. I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone, make them and myself proud and that takes a lot of bravery, so for that I’m proud of myself because there’s a lot that wouldn’t have done it. But it’s done now. I can laugh too but I’m still here and it’s all Gucccci!”

𝚆𝚊𝚒𝚝 𝚝𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚎𝚗𝚍 😉 pic.twitter.com/EZhujcGbmP — Walk Away Queens 👑 (@WalkAwayQueens) October 27, 2019

In hindsight it was a really fun experience, showcasing my own collection which I was really proud of. I'm really grateful for all the opportunities I've got given. Thank you to those who support me!," she continued.