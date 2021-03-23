Derrick Jaxn Cheating On Wife Twitter Reactions

1.
Derrick Jaxn: “I gave my life to God and my life fell apart”— VizKila (@weszmarsh) March 23, 2021
God: pic.twitter.com/YzCBSnl2WC
2.
That Derrick Jaxn dude only lasted so long cus people rather be told what they want to hear instead of what they need to hear lol it was obvious as hell he been pandering to a specific demographic this whole time— Zigg ♻️ (@XaviercMiller) March 23, 2021
3.
Derrick Jaxn: “Babe? BABY! Come record this video with me real quick please.”— Kar (@karlogan_) March 22, 2021
His wife: pic.twitter.com/ncl0MwdTO8
4.
Just the thought of Derrick Jaxn filming a "men ain't shit" video outside of his sidechick's house before he went in...I just...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7GQ9zFOd7k— dj0nes (@dj0nes) March 22, 2021
5.
Derrick Jaxn: I cheated on my wife...— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 23, 2021
Us: pic.twitter.com/78g6o4HhST
6.
This is how tight Derrick Jaxn was holding his wife hand 😩🥴 pic.twitter.com/7rrAPNz2e7— Juju 🇳🇬 (@JuJuBreauxD) March 22, 2021
7.
Wild part about Derrick Jaxn is his online persona would tell his wife to leave him 🤷🏾♀️— dj0nes (@dj0nes) March 22, 2021
8.
Derrick Jaxn on his way to go cheat... pic.twitter.com/9CXBLx6Vmd— Ti Said What Ti Said YouTube Channel (@TiSaidChannel) March 22, 2021
9.
This is how Derrick jaxn’s wife should have responded pic.twitter.com/HwPLOWJlET— LaCienega Boulevardez (@lucyy__liu) March 23, 2021
10.
Me reading all the Derrick Jaxn slander. It makes sense that all his videos were done in the car..he was either done cheating or going to cheat 😂😂😂 #DerrickJaxn pic.twitter.com/K8BVaqN0fi— Ray Puckett (@RayPuckett11) March 22, 2021
11.
Derrick jaxn in his car warning women about certain men : pic.twitter.com/OqhH2LiTM7— 🧐🔎🟧⬛ (@OnigiriSergent) March 23, 2021
12.
This award goes to Derrick Jaxn lol pic.twitter.com/OnjVN2IQz3— 💙Ericka💙 (@OutspokenE) March 23, 2021
13.
Nahhh this Derrick Jaxn skit got me crying nigga said “I read the Bible backwards and upside down” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sd96dv256F— LemonadeStandBinks (@DontBanMeBinks) March 23, 2021
14.
So Derrick Jaxn’s wife really came on this live with a bonnet on her head😩Which is clear sign that she will be packed up and Uhaul ready by Friday🤣🤣 #DerrickJaxn #cheater pic.twitter.com/GoGki4Ft8d— Nat💋 (@pretti_lucky) March 22, 2021
15.
Everybody watching Derrick Jaxn wife just sitting there holding his hand pic.twitter.com/pqOpwr9To8— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) March 23, 2021
16.
Soooo Derrick Jaxn career is over!! 😂😂😂like bruh!! You can’t be cheating are you kidding me! It’s really not funny because I’m sure his wife is crushed but bro, your sole source of income is based on you being loyal to your woman you messed that up? 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/AgimKeEMso— JUSTMYTHOUGHTS (@JUSMITHOUGHTS1) March 22, 2021
17.
Derrick Jaxn got caught cheating!? pic.twitter.com/ANyEaZ8W38— Bruce Leroy Green 🍥 (@Dent2ndHisName) March 20, 2021
18.
Not Derrick Jaxn cheating on his wife for YEARS with his whole “healthy relationship” platform. Men will always amaze me.. pic.twitter.com/eOgw25a2UR— Jessica (@JestJessica) March 20, 2021