Subscribe
Pop Culture

Yung Miami Calls Diddy A “Good Man” As His Lawyers Fight For Short Sentence, X Jumps Her

Published on September 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and ahead of his October 3 sentencing, his lawyers are already arguing their case.

Via a sentencing memorandum, his lawyers are pushing that he should only be sentenced to 14 months in prison, which would account for the time he has already served and effectively make him a free man.

Related Stories

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America — yet has made the most of that punishment. It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life,” they added.

Not only are his lawyers arguing that he’s been jailed long enough, but they also believe he’s paid socially because “Mr. Combs’s celebrity status in the realms of music, fashion, spirits, media, and finance has been shattered, and Mr. Combs’s legacy has been destroyed.” 

The latest plea to Judge Arun Subramanian —who has denied him bail several times—was filed Monday night, totaling 380 pages. According to ABC, it includes letters from Combs’ mother, children, friends, and business associates.

One of the people who submitted a character letter in his support is City Girls’ Yung Miami, who writes that she can’t speak on the actions he’s been accused of before she met him, but claims he’s been a “good man” who helped her grow “both professionally and personally” during their three-year relationship.

In her glowing review, she writes, “One of my most meaningful memories was when he took me to my first Met Gala. It wasn’t just about the event—it was about what it represented. Sean has always made it a priority to open doors for Black people, to make sure we are seen, heard, and valued in spaces where we’ve historically been excluded.”

His legal team is unaware of how much time prosecutors are thinking of sentencing him to. Still, since he avoided the much more serious charges of sex trafficking and RICO, it should send a clear message that sentencing shouldn’t be too harsh.

“Put simply, the jury has spoken. Its verdict represents an ‘affirmative indication of innocence,’” the memo reads. “Mr. Combs must be sentenced for what the jury convicted him of—interstate transportation of fully consenting adults with intent to engage in prostitution. But it would be unlawful, and a perversion of justice, for the Court to sentence him as if the jury had convicted him of sex trafficking and RICO…”

See social media’s reaction to Diddy’s lawyer fighting to get him released and Yung Miami defending him below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Related Tags

Diddy yung miami
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Trending
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close