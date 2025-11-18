Subscribe
Pop Culture

Diddy Hit With New Sexual Assault Allegation By Florida Man

Published on November 18, 2025

Diddy may be serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution charges, but the alleged crimes he’s committed continue to come to light.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a new sexual battery allegation against the former Hip-Hop mogul, stemming from events that occurred in Los Angeles in 2020, but didn’t take legal action until now because he was embarrassed.

NBC News reports that the claim was filed in Largo, Florida, and that the accusation involves a male producer and publicist who was invited to a photo shoot in an LA warehouse. He says that during the photo shoot, Diddy started watching porn and masturbating from under a shirt. He exposed himself and asked the man to “finish him off,” but he stayed silent, so he threw the shirt at him.

Then, another alleged incident occurred in March 2021, according to ABC, when two men grabbed him and something was thrown over his head before he was taken to a room where Diddy yelled at him for being a snitch and forced his penis inside of his mouth.

He even alleges that CJ Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.’s son, was the one who took him to the location where the assault occurred, which Wallace has since denied in a counterclaim aswildly false and defamatory allegations.” 

Diddy’s legal team has also responded to the reports, denying the truthfulness of the accusations.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has repeatedly stated for over a year now, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus,” the statement begins. “Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone. He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided — and not in the media — based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations.”

See social media’s reaction to yet another Diddy accusation, but with a twist of Wallace’s alleged involvement.

Diddy

