CASSIUS Gems: ‘Swarm’ Actress Dominique Fishback’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

Dominique Fishback has several reasons to feel like she’s on top of the world, namely because it’s her 32nd birthday.

The actress is also starring in the new Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts film and has been trending nonstop as the lead on Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ limited series Swarm. She plays Dre, the obsessive fan of a pop star named Ni’jah who is eerily similar to Beyoncé in style and how her fans protect her image.

Fishback delivers a fantastic performance by making fans think she’s a deranged killer and devotee to the online army behind her Houston-based favorite singer.

She recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she wasn’t initially chosen to play Dre, but voiced her opinion to the show’s creators to get the role she thought was meant for her.

“[Donald Glover and Janine Nabers] told me about the role and they wanted me to play Marissa [who is played by Chloe Bailey]. But when I read the script, I knew that I wanted to play Dre. And then I told Donald and he said, ‘Well, if that is the role you want, that is the role you get!’ And then I said to myself, ‘Now, why did I choose to do this?’ Anything that gave me fear or made me anxious, I then had to journal about it. And, I prayed. I asked God, if this is not in alignment for what you see for me, please remove it easily; otherwise, I am going to go full force and be the actor that I think you created me to be,” she told THR.

It turns out Fishback is nothing like her character, but she is the laidback Brooklyn actress who currently lives in Los Angeles and loves to post red-carpet photos to her Instagram.

