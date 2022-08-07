Donald Glover Attends Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party Rocking A Leotard, Twitter Reacts To His Fit

Atlanta FX’s creator and star, Donald Glover, wanted to ensure he honored the theme for Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance party on Friday night (Aug.7) in NYC.

It was a celebration at an undisclosed location, and all the stars were out in their best renaissance-inspired look to help Beyoncé celebrate her latest album. While we still don’t have many details about the highly private gathering, paparazzi snaps of Queen Bey’s loved ones and friends leaving the Times Square Edition hotel where the party was held, according to Just Jared, hit Twitter timelines.

La La Anthony, Trevor Noah, Donald Glover, Janelle Monae, Chloe Bailey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jill Scott, Jurnee Smollett, Jill Scott, Beyoncé’s parents, Tina Knowles-Larson and Mathew Knowles, and many more were on hand. Kendrick Lamar, who was in NYC for his The Big Steppers Tour, was in the building to celebrate the occasion.

Lamar also performed at a separate intimate event with the Carters and others in attendance.

JAY-Z did it for the gram, taking a photo with Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and others to put a punctuation mark on the night.

Donald Glover’s Club Renaissance Fit Was On Theme

Back to the Club Renaissance, according to photographers, JAY-Z and Beyoncé were in the building, but no photos of the power couple together, as expected.

The super secret party is the talk of social media, but one person’s look is currently being discussed on Twitter timelines, and It’s none other than Donald Glover.

The multihyphenate is known for taking fashion risks and is not ashamed to flash his pecs, and that was indeed the case Friday night. Glover showed up in a dazzling leotard, a silver robe, taco meat, and chest all out, which stuck to the night’s theme. The footwear, a pair of boots, left many scratching their heads.

Twitter has been having a field day with Glover’s interesting fashion decision.

That’s pretty accurate.

We have to leave it to Glover to have the people talking. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Robert Smith / Getty