Subscribe
Pop Culture

Drake Claims (The Very Married) WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His Muse

Published on September 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake claims that two-time WWE champion Rhea Ripley is his muse.

During a recent appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, Drake was attempting to pull up rapper Tyga’s Instagram page, when he noted that his “For You Page” was all Rhea Ripley.

When Althoff asked who Ripley was, Drake responded, “She’s a wrestler, she’s like my muse,” Drake said.

Drake added that the love was one-sided: “But she’s… I’m the opposite of everything that she likes.”

Drake never explained why the very married Ripley (Ripley is married to fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews) was his muse or what he loves about her.

Related Stories

Drake has been known to be a fanboy over different sports (remember that one year when he was a super Kentucky college basketball fan?) and appears to have become a wrestling fan, having shown up ringside at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event in Toronto earlier this year, HipHopDX reports.

Many Drake fans were shocked to see the Canadian rapper back on Althoff’s platform after the two had a falling out that included both of them unfollowing each other and the podcaster pulling down the interview.

“We got in a little argument,” Drake said, even admitting that he got a little “chippy.”

Althoff added, “Within 20 minutes, I’m blocked on texts, Instagram, everywhere, and the interview has to be wiped off. That was the end of our friendship.”

Drake added that he isn’t afraid to go back to Los Angeles after his much-talked-about rap battle with L.A. native Kendrick Lamar.

Drake added that there was no secret behind why he didn’t tour as much, noting that he had just finished touring when the beef between him and Lamar went all the way up.

“I gotta do another one,” he added.

Drizzy is currently in Europe, and the interview between the rapper and the podcaster was filmed in Switzerland, but he added that he’d be back in the US and L.A. soon.

He also told Althoff that when he returns to the states, she’s welcome to come see him perform, and she accepted.

See social media’s reaction to Drake’s  Ripley crush below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

Drake rhea ripley
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

15 Items
Pop Culture

Ray J Kicked Off Mafiathon 3 Stream After Trying To Shower With Kai Cenat & Yelling “Free Puff”

BET Awards 2025 - Show
12 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”

13 Items
Pop Culture

Drake Claims (The Very Married) WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His Muse

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close