Pop Culture

Drake Fans Threw Toilet Paper & Water Bottles At Him During European Concerts, Social Media Eggs It On

Published on August 4, 2025

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

It’s unclear what prompted the king of Canadian Hip-Hop to upset fans overseas, but two separate clips appear to show Drake being pelted with toilet paper and water bottles.

It’s believed that the images, which have gone viral on social media, are from different concerts in Europe. Drake reportedly performed his hits during the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR and Wireless Festival shows in Amsterdam and London, which he headlined. The Wireless Festival tour dates included performances in London from July 11 to July 13 and Amsterdam on July 30 and 31.

According to images posted on social media, it’s believed that the incidents happened during separate performances, but it’s unclear which performances the videos come from. In one clip the rapper is on stage wearing some kind of white silk pajama set (in truth, this could be actual clothes and not pajamas but it’s giving pajama vibes), and is trying to get a rather lackluster crowd to sing along to “Over My Dead Body” from Take Care and the crowd is not feeling it. At one point, someone in the crowd launches a roll of toilet paper at the singing rapper.

Thankfully, for the fan and lightskinned Keith Sweat, the toilet paper missed. Drake didn’t appear to make mention of it, and a stagehand can be seen gathering the toilet paper from the stage.

In what users on social media say was a separate incident, Drake appears to be attached to some small circular levitating stage. As he’s hovering above the crowd, someone hits the Canadian actor turned rapper with a water bottle right in the face. Another fan threw a different water bottle, but that one landed at the rapper’s feet.

It’s unclear as to why Drake’s crodies were upset with him, but one person on X claims that the ticket prices didn’t match the performance.

See social media’s reaction to the toilet paper throwing below. 

Drake
